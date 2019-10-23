Publix to offer veterans and their families discounts on Veteran's Day

article

To show their gratitude, Publix is offering veterans and their families a special discount this Veteran's Day.

According to the Publix website, the grocery store chain will offer veterans, active military personnel, and their families 10 percent off on groceries bought on Veteran's Day.

"It is our privilege to honor you for serving our country. We hope to see you at your neighborhood Publix on Veterans Day," Publix said.

The offer is said to be valid for in-store purchases only. The discount excludes prescriptions, alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery tickets, postage stamps, money services, Publix Delivery, Publix Curbside, or online payments.

A veteran ID card, military ID card, discharge document, or a driver's license with veteran designation must be presented upon purchase.

Veteran's Day is on November 11 this year.

For more information, visit the Publix website.