Publix reopens COVID-19 vaccine portal as new age eligibility group takes effect

Publix reopened its registration portal for COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Monday morning, the same day that Florida expanded vaccines to those 60 and older.

The portal reopened on Monday, March 15th at 7 a.m.

Any of the following are eligible to receive a vaccine at a Publix pharmacy:

Florida residents 60 and older

Any medical worker

Florida K-12 teachers and personnel of any age

Medically vulnerable residents with a physician-signed form

Law enforcement 50 years of age or older

Eligible residents can book their appointment at publix.com/covidvaccine.

Florida expands vaccine eligibility to those 60 and up

The state of Florida requires individuals receiving their first vaccine dose to provide proof of residency, such as an ID or utility bill.

All 730 Publix pharmacies in Florida now offer the COVID-19 vaccine.

