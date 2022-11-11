Expand / Collapse search

Publix offering discount on groceries to veterans, active duty military on Friday

FOX 35 News Staff
ORLANDO, Fla. - Publix is offering a discount to veterans and active duty military personnel to honor our heroes on Veterans Day. 

As a show of gratitude, on Friday, members of the military can get a 10-percent discount on their groceries. 

"It is our privilege to honor you for serving our country," the company said.

To get the discount, you must present a veteran ID card, military ID card, discharge document, or a driver license with veteran designation. The discount is for in-store purchases only and does not apply to the following:

  • Prescriptions
  • Alcohol
  • Tobacco
  • Gift cards
  • Lottery tickets
  • Postage stamps
  • Money services

Publix has been consistently named as one of the best places to work for veterans over the years.