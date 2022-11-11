Publix offering discount on groceries to veterans, active duty military on Friday
ORLANDO, Fla. - Publix is offering a discount to veterans and active duty military personnel to honor our heroes on Veterans Day.
As a show of gratitude, on Friday, members of the military can get a 10-percent discount on their groceries.
"It is our privilege to honor you for serving our country," the company said.
To get the discount, you must present a veteran ID card, military ID card, discharge document, or a driver license with veteran designation. The discount is for in-store purchases only and does not apply to the following:
- Prescriptions
- Alcohol
- Tobacco
- Gift cards
- Lottery tickets
- Postage stamps
- Money services
Publix has been consistently named as one of the best places to work for veterans over the years.