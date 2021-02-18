Publix further delays new vaccine registrations as winter weather continues

article

Publix released a statement on Thursday stating that they will not schedule appointments for first doses in Florida as inclement weather continues to delay shipments.

They said that those with appointments for their second doses should still go to Publix at their scheduled date and time.

The grocery store chain will reportedly announce future appointment scheduling opportunities when they receive its vaccine allotment.

Governor Ron DeSantis spoke about the delayed shipments on Thursday morning, stating that he believes they will come sometime this weekend.

"The Moderna still has not shipped for this week," he said. "Normally, those Moderna would be done today, but because of the storms that we’re seeing throughout the country, it’s basically sitting in the FedEx warehouse. I don’t even think they can get into it because of everything."

He assured that eventually, doses will make their way to Florida.

