During Jennifer Crumbley's trial, prosecutors argued that she didn't have much trust in her husband James but did trust him with the gun their son used to kill four people at Oxford High School.

Evidence presented during Jennifer's trial shows that James bought their son the gun on Black Friday in 2021.

"It was a surprise to me that they went to the gun store that day. It was not surprising to me that they purchased a gun that day," Jennifer testified Friday.

Jennifer has maintained that she didn't know much about guns. Because of this, she said James was the one who handled the firearm.

On Thursday, Jennifer said that James was the one who put the firearm in her vehicle when she went to the gun range. She also said he was the one to take it back inside and hide it after she was done shooting with her son. In her testimony, she said she didn't know where James hid the gun and didn't ask because it was his responsibility.

During cross-examination on Friday, assistant prosecutor Marc Keast questioned this trust she placed in James by providing evidence that the prosecution says showed she had little trust in her husband.

"You agree with me that owning a firearm involves a great deal of responsibility and trust?" Keast asked Jennifer.

She agreed, also agreeing with Keast that sher entrusted the responsibility for the gun to her husband.

Keast went on to list other areas where she apparently did not trust her husband. He referenced Facebook messages between the couple:

Keast: "It's pretty clear you didn't trust James with much. Would you agree or disagree?"

Jennifer: "Depends on what you're talking about."

Keast: "You didn't trust him to get out of bed on time?"

Jennifer: "Correct."

Keast: "You didn't trust him to cut the grass when it was time to cut the grass?"

Jennifer: "He would cut the grass when it got to a length I didn't like, not that I didn't trust him."

Keast: "You didn't trust him to update you on his whereabouts?"

Jennifer: "There's a reason behind that."

Keast: "You didn't trust him to not turn off or turn on the Ring camera in your home?"

Jennifer: "Correct."

Keast then questioned Jennifer about trusting James with their son. He referenced messages where Jennifer repeatedly asked James where their son was after school one day.

"That was when my son was walking home from school. Not that I did not trust my husband with my son," Jennifer responded.

Keast also asked Jennifer about questions she asked James about work and money.

"You didn't really trust your husband to hold down a job?" he asked.

Jennifer said James struggled to hold down a job after the Covid pandemic. She also testified Thursday that he had trouble keeping a job after his mother died.

"In those messages, you are constantly asking him about work, how much money he's making, and what he's doing to obtain employment?" Keast followed up.

Jennifer agreed.

"But this is the person you entrusted with a deadly weapon?" Keast said.

"I did," Jennifer responded.

What is Jennifer Crumbley charged with?

Jennifer Crumbley is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, one count for each student killed by her son at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021.

Her husband, James Crumbley, is also facing the same charges and is expected to go to trial after Jennifer's trial is complete.

What did Jennifer Crumbley do?

The prosecution argues that Jennifer and James ignored their son's mental health and even bought him a gun before the Oxford High School shooting.

Jennifer's attorney maintains that her client knew nothing about guns and was not involved in purchasing the weapon. Receipts provided in court show that James bought the gun, and the shooter admitted during his plea hearing that he gave James money to buy the firearm. Video from a gun range showed Jennifer shooting a gun with her son, but her lawyer claims she didn't know what she was doing.

Journal entries detailing the shooter's mental state have been presented in court, but Jennifer's defense argues that there is no evidence Jennifer knew about this writing.

Witnesses called by the prosecution during the trial have also described a meeting between the Crumbley parents and school officials the morning of the shooting. The parents were called after violent drawings were discovered on their son's schoolwork.

During this meeting, a school counselor told the parents to get their son mental health help as soon as possible and recommended that they take him home from school. However, the parents chose not to take him home.

