Involuntary manslaughter: What Oxford High School shooting suspect’s parents are charged with
The parents of Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old accused of shooting and killing four students earlier this week at Oxford High School, have each been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.
Oxford High School shooting timeline: Key moments in the case
Several people are now facing charges, including the suspected shooter, Ethan Crumbley, and his parents. Here is a timeline of events before the rampage and what has happened since.
Oxford High School shooting: What’s known about the victims, suspect and parents
Four students were killed and several others hurt in a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan. Here’s what we know so far.
US Marshals post $10K reward for info leading to arrest of Jennifer and James Crumbley
US Marshals have posted a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Jennifer and James Crumbley.
Oxford High School shooting: what to know for Friday
Funeral arrangements, more charges, and a statement from the Oxford High School superintendent. Here's what you need to know about the Oxford High School shooting for Friday.