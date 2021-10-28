Prosecution rests in Markeith Loyd's second murder trial

Prosecutors have rested in the State of Florida vs. Markeith Loyd murder trial.

FOX 35's Holly Bristow was in the courtroom and reports that the defense will start presenting their case Friday morning. The judge gave the jury the rest of the day off.

Markeith Loyd’s defense attorney reportedly made a motion for acquittal. The judge promptly denied that.

Thursday marks day 4 in the Loyd murder trial.

After two weeks, a jury of 12 people, plus six alternates, were selected in the State of Florida versus Loyd in the murder of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton. The judge, state, and defense selected a racially diverse jury.

Loyd is accused of fatally shooting Lt. Clayton in 2017 as she tried to arrest him outside of a Walmart near Princeton St. and John Young Parkway. He had been on the run after the murder of his ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon.

Back in 2019, a jury convicted Loyd of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon. He was sentenced to life in prison for that crime.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the second murder trial.

