Pro-Palestinian protesters occupy University of Michigan administration building

A large pro-Palestinian protest with hundreds of students and others barged into an administrative building on the campus of the University of Michigan Friday night.

Protesters are currently inside the Alexander G. Ruthven Building demanding to speak with school president Santa Ono, to urge the school to disinvest in Israel using a sit-in tactic of civil disobedience.

A large-scale police presence is at the building in response to the hundreds in attendance at the peaceful protest, with numerous members who made their way into the building.

One of the protesters went inside the building and opened doors for the crowd which quickly flooded past the one police officer and security worker outside.

Police are keeping the protesters from going to the president's office and those that are there are vowing not to leave until they have their say with university leadership.

The rally began with a march that went through the diag before heading to the administration building with chants of "From the river to the sea" and "Free Palestine" along with Palestinian flags and signs demanding a ceasefire.

In an Instagram live stream from Jewish Voice For Peace UMich, one of the women inside the building said that the protesters are being denied water and are being kept from using public restrooms.

