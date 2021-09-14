Prix fixe menus released for EPCOT's Space 220 restaurant
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Get ready for your taste buds to fly out of this world!
The Disney Parks Blog released the menus for EPCOT's long-awaited Space 220 restaurant, which opens on Sept. 20.
"The out-of-this-world dining experience will take diners on a journey from Earth to the stars, a simulated 220 miles above Earth’s surface, for an immersive experience that will delight all the senses. This experience is unique to EPCOT, where the magic of human imagination and possibility come to life," according to the Disney Parks Blog.
The restaurant will offer a two-course prix fixe menu for lunch and a three-course prix fixe menu for dinner.
There will also be unique cocktails and non-alcoholic mocktails to enjoy.
TWO-COURSE LUNCH
Includes one Lift-Off appetizer and one Star Course entrée
Lift-Offs (appetizers)
- Big Bang Burrata
- Starry Calamari
- Blue Moon Cauliflower
- Neptuna Tartare
- Space Greens
Star Course (entrees)
- Bluehouse Salmon
- Centauri Burger
- Flat Iron Steak
- Seared Tuna
- Baked Maccheroni
THREE-COURSE DINNER
Includes one Lift-Off appetizer, one Star Course entrée, and one Supernova Sweet
Lift-Offs (appetizers)
- Big Bang Burrata
- Starry Calamari
- Blue Moon Cauliflower
- Neptuna Tartare
- Space Greens
Star Course (entrees)
- 8 oz. Filet Mignon
- Slow Rotation Short Rib
- Florida Red Snapper
- X2 Duck
- Terra-Bolognese
- Roasted Free-Range Chicken
Supernova Sweets (desserts)
- Lemon Mousse
- Sticky Toffee Pudding Cake
- Chocolate Cheesecake
DRINKS
Atmospheric Spirits
- Stargarita
- Atmospritz – Served with a cotton candy cloud
- The Big Tang – Served with "Astronaut Ice Cream"
- Planetary Punch – Served over dry ice
- Celestial Cosmopolitan
Zero-Proof Cocktails
These drinks come in a special Space 220 collectible cup:
- Lightyear Lemonade – Made with butterfly pea tea
- The Milky Way – Served with a fun-size "Milky Way" garnish
- Moon Rocks – Served with a pack of popping candy garnish
And, according to the Disney Parks Blog: "With the purchase of any zero proof (non-alcoholic) cocktail or children’s meal, guests will receive a pack of Space 220 Collectible Trading Cards. Designed exclusively for and only distributed at Space 220 Restaurant, these limited-edition packs of cards feature original artwork and trivia facts about space exploration, food in space, and the sky-high innovations at Space 220 Restaurant."