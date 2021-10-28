Price of wine could soon skyrocket due to climate change, bottle shortages

article

The price of wine could soon go way up. Demand for wine increased as many people stayed indoors during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, vineyards have been hit with dry weather and now the industry is also dealing with a shortage of bottles.

Roughly 60% of states out west, where many vineyards are located, are experiencing extreme drought conditions.

Wine production in some vineyards is down as a result. Additionally, the industry is also plagued by a shortage of wine bottles.

As if those issues weren’t enough, some companies are dealing with a backlog at ports in California due to the current supply chain crisis, and the truck driver shortage.