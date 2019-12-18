Expand / Collapse search

President Trump to address young conservatives at Florida conference this weekend

Published 
Florida
Associated Press
article

US President Donald Trump pumps his fists as he arrives for a "Make America Great Again" rally at Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina, on July 17, 2019. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The White House said President Donald Trump will be in Florida this weekend to speak at a conference for young conservatives.

Trump will speak at Turning Point USA in West Palm Beach on Saturday. Other speakers include Sean Hannity, Trump’s attorney Rudy Guiliani, former White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, Donald Trump Jr., and Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz.

The White House said Tuesday that Trump will address 3,000 student leaders from across the country.

The Palm Beach Post reports Ken Starr, who led the investigation that resulted in the impeachment of President Bill Clinton, is also on the agenda.

MORE NEWS: 

Trump makes it official, launches 2020 re-election bid

Trump angrily objects to impeachment, calls it 'perversion'

FOX 35 exclusive one-on-one with President Donald Trump