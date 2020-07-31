President Trump declares pre-landfall emergency in Florida after Governor DeSantis' request
LAKE MARY, Fla. - President Donald Trump has approved Governor Ron DeSantis' request that he declare a pre-landfall emergency for the State of Florida in anticipation of Hurricane Isaias.
On Friday, the Governor sent a letter to the President requesting the declaration.
Read Governor DeSantis’ letter to President Trump
The letter pertains to the following counties: Brevard, Broward, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Indian River, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, and Volusia.
The letter follows the executive order Gov. DeSantis issued earlier in the day on Friday, declaring a state of emergency for the following counties: Brevard, Broward, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Indian River, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, and Volusia.
Read Governor DeSantis' executive order
