President Trump declares pre-landfall emergency in Florida after Governor DeSantis' request

Published 
Updated 42 mins ago
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando
article

LAKE MARY, Fla. - President Donald Trump has approved Governor Ron DeSantis' request that he declare a pre-landfall emergency for the State of Florida in anticipation of Hurricane Isaias.

On Friday, the Governor sent a letter to the President requesting the declaration.

Read Governor DeSantis’ letter to President Trump

The letter pertains to the following counties: Brevard, Broward, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Indian River, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, and Volusia.

The letter follows the executive order Gov. DeSantis issued earlier in the day on Friday, declaring a state of emergency for the following counties:  Brevard, Broward, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Indian River, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, and Volusia.

Read Governor DeSantis' executive order

