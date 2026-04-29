President Donald Trump visits The Villages: When does it start? How to watch?

The Brief For those planning to attend the President’s speech, the Sheriff’s Office and event coordinators have released guidelines. Local restaurants are prepping for the crowds of people coming to see the president. President Trump will speak at The Village's Charter School in Middleton, FL this Friday, May 1 at 3 p.m. Doors will open at noon.



The quiet routines of Sumter County are about to be replaced by the roar of a motorcade and the foot traffic of thousands.

With President Trump scheduled to speak at The Village's Charter School this Friday, May 1, the surrounding community, from local business owners, to parents, are racing to prepare for a day that will be anything but "business as usual."

When is President Trump speaking?

What we know:

President Donald Trump will travel to Sumter County, Fla. for a speaking engagement at The Village's Charter School in Middleton on Friday, May 1. The event is expected to start at 3 p.m.

Doors to the public open at noon.

Local businesses: Preparing for crowds

At Victory Sports Grill, located directly across the street from the high school campus, the air is filled with the scent of prep work and the sound of logistics in motion. For management, the news of the presidential visit came as a last-minute surprise, sending the kitchen and staff into overdrive.

"We have a lot of orders going out tomorrow to make sure we are all ready for Friday," said Josiah Lawson of Victory Sports Grill. "The prep list is twice as long and the stakes are twice as high."

To accommodate the influx of visitors who may not be able to clear security at the school, the restaurant is expanding its footprint. Lawson noted that a tent will be set up outside the grill to handle to-go orders and bottled water for the crowds expected to line the streets.

Logistics for the event

While the grill preps for a rush, the school is prepping for a lockdown.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has issued a formal warning to residents regarding "significant traffic delays" in and around the Middleton area.

Due to the limited roadway capacity, authorities are strongly encouraging those not attending the event to avoid the area entirely. For those who are attending, the Sheriff's Office has designated a specific route: drivers should use Central Parkway to Landstone Blvd to access the venue.

The event has also shifted the daily lives of local families. Douglas Brown, a parent at The Villages Charter School, says he was notified that students will have a "work from home" day on Friday to clear the way for security.

"It just makes sense," Brown said. "Logistically, I just couldn’t imagine how much traffic is going to be in the area."

Need to know before you go

If you are planning to attend the President’s speech, the Sheriff’s Office and event coordinators have released the following guidelines:

Arrival Time: Doors at Middleton High School open at 12:00 PM. The President is expected to speak at 3:00 PM.

Security: Attendees will undergo TSA-style security screening. No bags are allowed inside the venue.

Tickets: A QR code received after RSVPing does not guarantee entrance. Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis. Once the venue reaches capacity, individuals will be turned away.

Parking: Parking at the school is extremely limited. Attendees are encouraged to arrive several hours early to secure a spot.

As the community prepares for the spotlight, the message from local law enforcement is one of patience. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office will continue to provide updates via social media as they work to keep the area safe during this high-profile visit.