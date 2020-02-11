Precautionary water boil notice for Winter Park area, officials say

article

Winter Park city officials issued a precautionary boil water notice for some residents.

Officials say the notice, issued Tuesday, is because of a water main break.

The affected areas include portions of Kingswood Manor, Queenswood Manor, Asbury Park, Forest Edge and Lake Weston.

Those living in the affected areas are advised to boil all water used for cooking, drinking, washing dishes, brushing teeth and making ice.

Officials recommend that the water should boil for at least one minute.

Officials say the water is safe to shower, do laundry and use for other non-consumption uses.

The precautionary notice is expected to last at least 48 hours, until the work on the water main concludes and a bacteriological survey shows the water is safe to drink.