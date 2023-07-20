Powerball: Multiple million-dollar lottery tickets sold in Florida

Someone in California hit the billion-dollar Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, but they weren't the only lucky winner.

In Florida, multiple people matched all five numbers to win $1 million – with one person winning $2 million for matching all the numbers plus the Power Play.

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing were 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and the Powerball – 24.

The Powerball has since reset to $20 million with the next drawing being on Saturday.