Powerball: $2 million winning ticket from Saturday drawing sold in Florida

Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold in Florida, according to the Florida Lottery's website.

Officials said the ticket matched all five numbers in the Oct. 29 drawing, which were 19, 31, 40, 46, and 57.

Players who match all five numbers, but not the sixth number (the Powerball) typically win $1 million, but because the winner added Power Play for an additional $1 per play, the player won $2 million, according to the rules of the game.

FOX 35 News has reached out to the Florida Lottery to learn where exactly the winning ticket was sold.

No one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize.

That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball.



