Florida girl arrested after threatening to 'blow up' school because she was 'bored', police say

A 13-year-old girl who reportedly wrote a threat to "blow up" Boone Middle School on a restroom wall because she was "bored" was arrested Wednesday, according to the Haines City Police Department.

Officers said the student wrote, "I am gonna blow up this school!!!" as well as "Date: 11,5,2022" with a small heart underneath it.

A school resource officer was notified about the threat and began an investigation, where they identified the suspect who admitted to writing the message out of boredom, the police department said in a Facebook post.

Photo of school threat via Haines City Police Department)

She was taken into custody on a charge of written threats to kill/injure/conduct act of terrorism, which is a second-degree felony, according to police.

Law enforcement checked the school for any potential threats or devices. None were found.

With the consent of the child's mother, police searched their home and found no weapons or items that could cause concern.

"We take every threat to our schools seriously. The safety of our students is vital and we will continue to send the message to everyone that there is no such thing as a harmless prank when it comes to making threats against our children," Haines City Police Chief Greg Goreck said in a statement.