Powerball: Lottery jackpot hits $1 billion for second time in 30-year history

Don't forget to buy a lottery ticket! The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $1 billion, the second time in the game's 30-year history.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The drawing will be held Monday, Oct. 31 at 10:59 p.m. ET. The drawing, which will be done at the Florida Lottery studio in Tallahassee, Florida. The dawning can be streamed live, here.

Where and when should I buy a Powerball ticket?

In Florida, officials said tickets must be purchased by 10 p.m. ET. and can be purchased at any of the more than 13,000 Lottery retailers across the state.

How much would I take home if I won Powerball?

According to the lottery, jackpot winners have the option to receive their winning in 30 yearly installments or as a one-time, lump-sum cash option of approximately $497.3 million.

If a player wins the jackpot, it will be the second largest in Powerball history.

How many times has the Powerball rolled over?

The jackpot has rolled over 36 times since the Aug. 6, drawing, generating a staggering $49.9 million in contributions to Florida’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).

Check your tickets

Though no one won the jackpot from the Oct. 29 drawing, Powerball officials are reminding players to check their tickets for one of the other nine ways to win.

Six tickets sold in Texas, California and Maryland matched all five numbers – which were 19, 31, 40, 46, and 57 – and won $1 million.

A ticket sold in Gibsonton, Florida, also matched all five numbers and since the player included the Power Play feature for an additional $1 per play, their prize increased to $2 million, according to the Florida Lottery.

There were also 80 tickets that won a $50,000 prize (Match 4+PB) and 17 tickets that won a $150,000 prize (Match 4+PB+Power Play), the lottery new release stated.