Orange County Courthouse closed on Thursday morning due to power outage

The Orange County Courthouse is closed Thursday morning to visitors and employees due to a power outage.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office posted the update on Facebook. It says when power is restored, courthouse business will resume.

The building is closed to employees and the public until further notice, the sheriff's office said.

No timeline was given as to how long it would be before power is back on.

The sheriff's office said it will provide an update when the power is restored.