Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Seminole County, Inland Volusia County, Osceola County, Coastal Volusia County, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
13
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 AM EDT, Sumter County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Seminole County, Volusia County, Lake County, Volusia County, Lake County, Seminole County, Sumter County, Polk County
Flood Warning
from THU 2:42 AM EDT until THU 8:45 AM EDT, Polk County, Sumter County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 11:41 PM EDT until THU 6:00 AM EDT, Orange County, Volusia County, Osceola County, Brevard County, Seminole County, Lake County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 3:16 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Flagler County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 1:34 AM EDT until THU 4:30 AM EDT, Brevard County, Lake County, Orange County, Volusia County, Seminole County
Flood Watch
until THU 6:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 5:00 AM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Southern Lake County, Coastal Volusia County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Orange County, Northern Lake County, Inland Volusia County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Southern Lake County, Coastal Volusia County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Orange County, Northern Lake County, Inland Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County, Sumter County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 4:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County

Power lines down, major damage reported as Milton hits Cocoa Beach

By
Published  October 10, 2024 2:46am EDT
Hurricane Milton
FOX 35 Orlando

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - Power lines were down and major flooding and wind damage were reported in Cocoa Beach on Wednesday evening.

Power lines are down at Publix at Banana River Square and Cocoa Isles is flooded, Cocoa Beach police told FOX 35. The roof at Wells Fargo bank was also damaged. 

Hurricane Milton rips roof off bank in Cocoa Beach

Brevard County is reporting sporadic damage from the outer bands of Hurricane Milton. Some homes have had structural damage and a Wells Fargo Bank in Cocoa Beach had a roof ripped off during strong gusts.

In a Facebook post, the City of Cocoa Beach urged people to shelter in place and not leave their homes.

FOX Weather reporter Bob VanDillen posted a video showing strong winds in Cocoa Beach moments after he said a water spout came ashore.

The area was under a tornado warning on Wednesday afternoon as outer bands of Hurricane Milton hit Florida.

Tornado rips through Cocoa Beach neighborhood

A suspected tornado ripped through part of Cocoa Beach ahead of Hurricane Milton.

