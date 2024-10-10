Power lines down, major damage reported as Milton hits Cocoa Beach

Stream FOX 35 News

Power lines were down and major flooding and wind damage were reported in Cocoa Beach on Wednesday evening.

Power lines are down at Publix at Banana River Square and Cocoa Isles is flooded, Cocoa Beach police told FOX 35. The roof at Wells Fargo bank was also damaged.

In a Facebook post, the City of Cocoa Beach urged people to shelter in place and not leave their homes.

FOX Weather reporter Bob VanDillen posted a video showing strong winds in Cocoa Beach moments after he said a water spout came ashore.

The area was under a tornado warning on Wednesday afternoon as outer bands of Hurricane Milton hit Florida.

