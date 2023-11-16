Potential Tropical Cyclone 22 to become Tropical Storm Vince in the Caribbean, NHC says

article

A system churning in the Caribbean is expected to become a tropical storm – known as Tropical Storm Vince – later this week, an indication that the tropics remain active as the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season ends this month.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty Two formed Thursday afternoon in the Caribbean Sea – about 365 miles west-southwest of Kingston, Jamaica – and is expected to become a tropical storm, which will be named Vince. It has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is currently moving north-northeast at 9 mph, the NHC said.

Tropical Storm watches have been issued for portions of the Greater Antillas Islands, the southeastern Bahamas, the Turks and Caicos Islands, portions of Cuba, as well as Haiti.

"The system is moving toward the north-northeast near 9 mph (15 km/h). A northeastward motion is expected to begin tonight, with an increase in forward speed into the weekend. On the forecast track, the center of the system is expected to move across Jamaica late Friday, southeastern Cuba early Saturday, and the southeastern Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands on Saturday."

Five to 10 inches of rain – and up to 16 inches of rain – are possible for portions of Panama, Costa Rica, Jamaica, southeastern scuba, and Hispanioa through Monday, the NHC said. Flash flooding and mudslides are also possible.

Any impacts to Florida?

According to FOX 35 meteorologist Noah Bergen, there are no impacts expected here in Florida.

2023 Atlantic Hurricane Storm Names - Only 2 left

Right now, there are two cyclone names left on the 2023 list: Vince and Whitney.

Once Vince forms, Whitney will be the last one. If that happens, then there is a supplemental list of storm names that will be used (and if needed).

Here is a look at the 2023 names:

Arlene

Bret

Cindy

Don

Emily

Franklin

Gert

Harold

Idalia

Jose

Katia

Lee

Margot

Nigel

Ophelia

Philippe

Rina

Sean

Tammy

Vince

Whitney