Caribbean system could potentially develop in the next seven days, NHC says

A broad area of low pressure is likely to develop in the Caribbean in the next few days and gradual development could lead to the formation of a tropical depression later this week or weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner says, according to climate history, if the system forms it'll likely veer away from Florida.

As of Monday, the system has a 0% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a 40% chance of formation over the next seven days.

There are currently no spaghetti models showing the potential paths because the system does not exist yet.

There are some paths that the potential system could take, the first being the storm moves west with a similar track to Nadine, the second being an area of high pressure moving across the Atlantic pushes the system off the east coast of Florida and the third being multiple factors pushing the storm into the Central Atlantic Ocean.

In Florida's history there have only been three land-falling hurricanes in the month of November, with the last one being Hurricane Nicole in 2022.





