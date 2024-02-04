Possible tornado spotted near Georgia, Florida state line

As severe weather continues to move across parts of Georgia and Florida, possible tornadoes have touched down near the state line.

On Sunday, thunderstorms and hail were widespread across the southeast as many people captured videos and photos of the severe weather.

A video from Roy Kirkland sent to Storyful captured a possible tornado in downtown Valdosta, Georgia Sunday evening.

Valdosta is about 15 miles north of the Florida state line.

Storms were widespread across Florida Sunday afternoon and evening as a low-pressure system moved over Northern Florida and the Southeast.

The National Weather Service issued multiple severe weather warnings for parts of Central Florida including Orlando, Flagler, and Brevard counties.

Over the next couple of hours, the thunderstorms are expected to move toward the Florida coast.

The isolated tornado risk continues through 9 p.m.