Possible pipe bomb found by Brevard County resident, police say
PALM BAY, Fla. - Officers with the Palm Bay Police Department are in the area of Crocus St NE and Airview Ave NE after a citizen reportedly located an object that is being treated as a pipe bomb.
The Brevard County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad is on scene. They are working to render the object safe.
Minor evacuations have occurred in the immediate area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
