Possible mortar found in backyard of Belle Isle home, police say

The Orange County bomb squad has responded to a home in Belle Isle after a possible mortar was found in the backyard of a home, police said.

Belle Isle Police said the potential mortar was found in the backyard of a home off Waltham Avenue.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team has responded to examine the found item, officials said.

School nearby

Police said out of an abundance of caution, students at Cornerstone Charter Academy have been moved inside the school. However, police said there is no immediate threat to the students, school, or nearby homes.

Officials said it is possible that the afternoon commute and student pickup could be impacted if the bomb squad is still at the house.