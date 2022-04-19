Portillo's to open second location in Central Florida

article

Hot diggity dog!

Portillo's, the Chicago-style hot dog chain, will be opening its second location in Central Florida!

The new restaurant will be located in Kissimmee on US-192 across from Margaritaville Resort near Walt Disney World, according to the company website.

"Florida fans can expect to enjoy Portillo’s signature menu items like Chicago-Style Hot Dogs, Famous Italian Beef Sandwiches, Char-Grilled Burgers and Portillo’s Famous Chocolate Cake," the company announced. "The restaurant will feature a garage theme, an expansive outdoor patio, and a double drive-thru lane."

Its first Central Florida location opened in Orlando last year at The Village at O-Town West at 7715 Palm Parkway.

Portillo's employees say the secret to their Chicago-style dog is a steamed poppyseed bun, all-beef hotdog, mustard, relish, fresh-cut onions, red ripe tomatoes, celery salt, a pickle and sport peppers. All the ingredients are put on end to end for the perfect bite!

Not only is Portillo's bringing more hot dogs to Central Florida – it's also bringing more jobs! The company is currently hiring managers and shift leaders for its new Kissimmee location. Hiring for additional positions will happen at a later date. Visit portillos.com/careers for more information.

No official opening date has been announced.

