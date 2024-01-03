Port of the Islands shooting: Former Florida hotel employee returns to hotel and kills employee, deputies say

A Florida hotel employee was shot and killed while at work by a former employee who then killed himself, according to deputies.

The deadly shooting happened on New Year's Eve at the Port of the Islands Hotel in Naples.

According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, shortly before 3:30 p.m., the former employee walked into the hotel lobby and shot an employee. That employee died of their injuries.

Deputies rushed to the hotel and began a search for the suspect. The suspect was later found dead in a hotel office from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.