Port Canaveral could see delays or possible closure due to strong winds from Helene

Central Florida's Atlantic Coast will feel some impacts from Helene as the storm approaches the state's Big Bend region.

Strong winds from the incoming storm could lead to a shutdown of Port Canaveral, with the U.S. Coast Guard potentially stepping in to close the port due to dangerous weather conditions.

The storm’s impact is already being felt, as an MSC cruise ship originally scheduled to arrive on Thursday has been delayed until Friday. Several other ships expected to dock on Friday will also face delays.

Port officials are preparing for a likely closure by the Coast Guard, which would require a reassessment before reopening. Travelers should anticipate adjustments to the schedule at Port Canaveral over the next few days.

