Officials seize 90K pounds of substance believed to contain dangerous opioid amid FDA crackdown

The Brief A Florida man was arrested after officials seized drugs suspected of containing a dangerous opioid. Officials also seized explosive devices. This arrest comes a day after the U.S. Department of Justice announced recent actions to target illegal products containing 7-OH.



Around 92,000 pounds of illegal substances are now off the streets of Brevard County.

In a drug bust, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said drugs and explosive devices were seized from a 26-year-old man.

What we know:

Maxwell Horvah, 26, was arrested after officials said they seized approximately 92,000 pounds of a substance that's expected to contain a concentration of 7-OH – also known as 7-hydroxymitragynine – which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said can cause serious harm. Horvah runs an organic business, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said.

Horvah's business "looked like Breaking Bad on steroids," Ivey said.

Authorities also found five IEDs, grenade simulators and automatic weapons.

Agents with the sheriff's office, DEA, ATF and Palm Bay Police seized about $4.7 million in product, the sheriff's office said.

The backstory:

7-OH is derived from a plant and works to bind opioid receptors.

The FDA said this drug is dangerous because consumers can easily purchase products with concentrated levels of 7-OH online and in gas stations, corner stores and vape shops. It's also being marketed to children and teens by being put into fruit-flavored gummies and ice cream cones, the FDA said.

This arrest comes a day after the FDA and U.S. Department of Justice announced a joint effort to target illegal products containing 7-hydroxymitragine. 73,000 units of product were seized at three warehouses in the country.

What we don't know:

Horvah's specific charges are not known at this time. The sheriff's office did not say if he had any accomplices.