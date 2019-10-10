Porsche, Boeing co-developing flying electric vehicle

article

Porsche is launching its first electric vehicle, the Taycan, this year, but it may launch a future model into the sky.

The automaker has announced a new partnership with Boeing to develop a flying Porsche.

The collaboration will both study the developing market for “premium urban air mobility” and design a vehicle using technology from Boeing’s Aurora Flight Sciences division, which is already working on an electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle with autonomous capability. It is not being pitched as a flying "car" or roadable aircraft, but will apparently operate from helipad-type ports.

A timeline for a possible production vehicle has not been revealed, but a report conducted by Porsche Consulting found that this type of transportation is expected to “pick up speed” as soon as 2025.

