Popular Sanford German restaurant Hollerbach's shifts Oktoberfest plans

Hollerbach’s German Restaurant announced Friday it will not be hosting its own Oktoberfest celebration.

Hollerbach’s cited increasing event costs as the reason the restaurant is ditching its fan-favorite event.

Hollerbach’s posted on Facebook it will instead participate in other local Oktoberfest celebrations. Those are spread across places like Lake Mary, Lake Nona and Mount Dora.

"We’re fully committed to our partnership with the city of Sanford, and we’re actively discussing new ways to celebrate Oktoberfest here," Hollerbach’s said in its post.

"We want to be able to keep the quality of this event high and keep the event accessible to everyone in central Florida."

Hollerbach’s said it’ll still celebrate the spirit of Oktoberfest at its Sanford location daily.

Some fans said it won’t be the same.



"That’s really sad because I love the event that they’ve had here in the downtown area in the civic center," Alyssa Zeggers said. "The band being up there and having all of the things in one place was really great so that’s really sad."

"It was a great time, very family fun oriented, and it’s kind of a disappointment that it’s not going to be carried on here, and it’s just one of those traditions," Brooks Rask said.

Hollerbach’s plans an Oktoberfest kickoff Sept. 16 with a ceremonial keg tipping.