Brevard Zoo welcomes new baby zebra, offspring of endangered species

The Brief A new baby zebra was born on Monday at the Brevard Zoo. The baby is the offspring of an endangered species called Grevy's zebras. The baby is extra special to the zoo team after they had two hard losses last year.



The Brevard Zoo has welcomed a new member to its family — a baby zebra that is the offspring of an endangered species.

A ‘meaningful and impactful’ birth

What they're saying:

Brevard Zoo officials say that both the mom and the not-so-little one are doing well, and the animal care team is continuing to allow the two ample time and space to bond.

"Iggy has already been showing off her incredible maternal instincts," the officials said. "She’s patient and protective of her newborn as he figures out his new legs. Baby already has lots of energy and has been tiring himself out running around in the barn. Iggy is always watching over him even during his nap breaks."

The birth is extremely meaningful on a personal level for the zoo team after two hard losses last year.

Last spring, Iggy gave birth to another foal that was unfortunately born with severe medical complications and passed away shortly after birth. Just a few months later, the Brevard Zoo's stallion, Bakari, also sadly passed away.

The Brevard Zoo has welcomed a new little one to its home after mother, Iggy, gave birth on Monday. (Credit: Brevard Zoo)

The Brevard Zoo team said they overjoyed to learn that Bakari’s legacy would carry on with the new offspring.

"It really makes us feel like part of Bakari is still with us," said Expedition Africa zookeeper Morgan. "We can’t wait to see what traits from Bakari this baby will have."

The team also hopes to honor Bakari by bestowing a "B" name to the newbie.

"I am so excited for everyone to meet the newest member of our zebra herd," Morgan said. "He is so special to us and is already enormously loved!"

What's next:

It will be a few weeks before Iggy and her foal make their public debut as they continue to bond and the baby gains strength.

Species Survival Plan

Dig deeper:

This new birth is extra impactful, because the baby is the offspring of an endangered species.

Grevy’s zebras are endangered in their native range, and the Brevard Zoo says they're ecstatic to be able to contribute to a healthy population in human care through the Grevy’s zebra Species Survival Plan.

The Grevy's zebras are one of Africa's most endangered large mammals. Their population has drastically declined from around 15,000 in the 1970s, primarily due to overhunting and habitat loss.

There are an estimated 2,000-3,000 Grevy's zebras remaining in the wild.