Florida teen arrested after 7-year-old brother accidentally shoots himself with gun: Officers

The Brief A Florida teen has been arrested after his 7-year-old brother allegedly found a gun in his room and accidentally shot himself. Officials say the teen's parents were unaware of the gun in his bedroom. The 16-year-old is being charged with culpable negligence and tampering with evidence.



A Florida teen has been arrested after his 7-year-old brother allegedly found a gun in his room and accidentally shot himself.

Editor's note: FOX 35 News is choosing not to name the teen or show his mugshot, as he is a minor.

What we know:

On Thursday, Aug. 7, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) patrol officers responded to a shooting at an apartment on Lem Turner Road.

Deputies found a 7-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. Officials said it appeared the child had accidentally shot himself.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded and transported the child to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. Officials said the boy's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Dig deeper:

JSO’s Robbery and Violent Crimes Unit detectives investigated and discovered the child's 16-year-old brother had a firearm in his bedroom, which was not known to his parents.

The teen fled after the shooting, and investigators determined he hid the weapon and spent shell casing.

The next day, detectives arrested the teen on a warrant and booked him into the Duval County Jail.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

While the investigation is ongoing, officials said there is no evidence that the children’s parents were culpable for the shooting.

What's next:

The teen is being charged with culpable negligence and tampering with evidence related to the incident.

‘Anything but an accident’

What they're saying:

"While this case is technically classified as accidental, it is anything but an accident," officers said. "It was preventable and could have ended much worse. Parents: talk to your children about gun safety and ensure your teenagers are not bringing firearms or other dangerous items into your home. Doing so may save a life or prevent serious criminal charges."