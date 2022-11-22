Popular Orlando bakery closing after filling Thanksgiving dessert orders

article

P is for Pie Bake Shop, a popular boutique artisan bakery in Orlando's Audubon Park Garden District, is closing its doors for good after years in business.

The shop announced the disappointing news in a Facebook post over the weekend, citing that "insurmountable staffing challenges, continued supply chain difficulties, increased cost of goods, and persistent inconsistent product quality."

"We simply cannot go on," the post read. "Please trust that we have made every effort to avoid this outcome and this decision was not made without many sleepless nights and lots of tears. We have had the profound honor to cater weddings, baby & bridal showers, birthdays and countless other events, but what we will miss most is that our little pie shop brought people together, forged lasting friendships, and was a place where wonderful memories were made."

Loyal customers have been lining up at the shop in its final days and leaving messages of gratitude for all the tasty memories over the years.

"You made our wedding cake. But first, you made us breakfast," said one customer on Facebook. "Throughout the years your flavors have become the sensations that punctuated the best times in of our lives. Thank you for everything. You made our lives delicious."

MORE NEWS: Florida man wins $5 million on scratch-off ticket from gas station

According to the Orlando Sentinel, P is for Pie opened its retail shop in 2013 but was catering out of a local commissary kitchen before that.

The shop is working to fill Thanksgiving dessert orders and once the last pie is picked up, it will close permanently on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

"Thank you for joining us on this wonderful ride, letting us be a part of your traditions & special events and sharing life with us. If you are able to come by one last time, we would love to see you!"