Florida man wins $5 million on scratch-off ticket from gas station

The holidays are looking even brighter for one Florida man who won $5 million on a lucky scratch-off ticket!

Jerry Norasing, 37, of Orlando, won the $5 million top prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.

Norasing purchased his winning ticket from Racetrac, located at 3201 South Highway 27 in Clermont. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket cost him $20.