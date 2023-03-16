Popular home discount store to close 24 stores in Florida

article

Popular national discount store Tuesday Morning is shutting the doors to half of its stores following the company's decision to file for bankruptcy on Feb. 14, according to its website.

The company announced its filing of Chapter 11 bankruptcy to "enable to company to reduce its outstanding liabilities, obtain significant and necessary capital and ultimately transform into a nimbler retailer that serves heritage markets in a profitable manner."

Tuesday Morning said they believe closing the stores in low-traffic regions will help the company emerge from bankruptcy as they focus on more of the cash-generating stores.

Which Tuesday Morning stores are closing in Florida?

1000 Immokalee Road at Granada Shoppes in Naples, FL

1377 Wendy Court at Nature Coast Commons in Spring Hill, FL

13300 S Cleveland Avenue at Cypress Trace in Fort Myers, FL

1615 Sun City Center Plaza at Sun City Center Plaza in Sun City Center, FL

2561 Countryside Boulevard at Countryside Centre in Clearwater, FL

3728 SW Archer Road at Butler Plaza Central in Gainesville, FL

4489 E Commons Drive West at Plantation Commons in Destin, FL

486 US Hwy27 at Lady Lake Crossing in Lady Lake, FL

701 South Orlando Avenue at Hollieanna Shopping Center in Winter Park, FL

7777 N Wickham Road at Suntree Plaza in Melbourne, FL

840 A1A North at Corridors at Ponte Vedra in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

7949 113th St. N at Seminole City Center in Seminole, FL

11692 US Highway 1 at Shoppes of OakBrook in Palm Beach Gardens, FL

15702 North Dale Mabry Highway at Northdale Promenade in Tampa, FL

15271 McGregor Boulevard at McGregor Pointe Shopping Center in Fort Myers, FL

2447 North Wickham Road at Lake Washington Square in Melbourne, FL

2661 South Woodland Boulevard at West Volusia Shopping Center in DeLand, FL

4127 S Tamiami Trail at Venice Village Shoppes in Venice, FL

4768 Tamiami Trail at Landings Shopping Center in Sarasota, FL

5502 Cortez Road West at Cortez Commons in Bradenton, FL

745 N Courtenay Pkwy at Palm Cay Plaza in Merritt Island, FL

7895 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N at Gateway Market Center in St. Petersburg, FL

949 East McNab Road at Pompano Plaza in Pompano Beach, FL

2420 S Washington Ave at Titus Landing in Titusville , FL

Tuesday Morning is an off-price retailer that specializes in name-brand, high-quality products for the home that prices items below what a typical boutique or department store would sell.

The company opened its first store in Dallas, Texas in 1974.