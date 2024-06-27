'Effective immediately': Popular Orlando theme park implements new chaperone policy

With school out and July 4 around the corner, Orlando theme parks are gearing up for large crowds. The busy upcoming weeks have prompted Fun Spot to enforce a new chaperone policy.

Fun Spot America announced the updated policy on its Facebook page Wednesday.

In a statement, Fun Spot officials said," To uphold the highest standards of guest experience and safety, we are implementing an updated Chaperon Policy, effective immediately, that requires anyone under 21 years of age to be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older".

According to Fun Spot officials, each adult can only have two individuals with them under the age of 21. Exceptions will be made for large families and pre-registered groups.

To ensure safety, Fun Spot will increase staffing and management on-site, and have constant surveillance of security cameras, according to a press statement.

This policy is in effect for both the Orlando and Kissimmee locations until further notice.