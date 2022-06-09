PopStroke Orlando: When does Tiger Woods' new golf attraction open?

The wait is almost over: PopStroke is getting ready to open in Orlando!

The golf entertainment center owned by Tiger Woods will open its first Central Florida location at the Waterford Lakes Town Center on June 13. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is being held on Thursday ahead of the opening.

Whether you're a golfer or not, there's something for the whole family to enjoy at the new attraction.

Of course, if you are a golfer, you'll love this: two 18-hole putting courses to choose from – designed by Woods and his TGR Design Team – both offering different degrees of difficulty. The Black Course is designed for families and those new to golf. The course is also wheelchair accessible. If you want a bit more of a challenge, the Red Course offers tricky hole locations ideal for more experienced golfers.

If you get thirsty along the course, there are beer stands at each hole where you can order drinks through the PopStroke app and have them delivered to you.

There will also be an electronic leader board so you can keep tabs on your score. PopStroke will also have an outdoor game area and a playground.

The family-friendly golf concept was designed to be fun for everyone of all ages.

"Some of my happiest memories are spending time with my pops on the golf course having putting contests," said Woods. "I’m looking forward to others enjoying time with their kids at PopStroke. This is a new way for individuals to experience the game of golf. It’s about bringing people together."

And get this: all-day, unlimited golf will cost you just $25!

Of course, all that golfing will definitely work up an appetite. The 13,712-square-foot building includes a full-service, open-air restaurant with multiple open decks and covered dining areas with three bars.

And the kids will love this: the sugar on top is 24 flavors of fancy ice cream!

"You know, we are a place that 68-year-old seniors on date nights enjoy just as much as a 12-year-old would, a place where 25-year-olds on date nights really go to enjoy themselves have a few cocktails, and enjoy the interactive gaming experience," Woods partner, Greg Bartoli, told FOX 35.

PopStroke will be open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to midnight. Additional locations in Florida are expected to open in the future.