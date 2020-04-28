Pop-up food bazaar hosted by 3 Winter Park restaurants to benefit Enzian, other local restaurants

article

Three Winter Park restaurants are teaming up to raise funds to support some local restaurants impacted by the coronavirus crisis while also benefiting the Enzian Theater.

On Thursday, April 30, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., 4 Rivers, Agave Azul and The Ravenous Pig will host a pop-up food bazaar to raise funds to benefit the Enzian through the sale of meals. In a drive-through style setting, each restaurant will offer two-person and four-person hot meal options priced at $30 and $60, with $5 and $10 from each sale. The event is launched under the Feed the Need Florida initiative.

Orders placed by noon on Thursday, April 30, will be available for pick up from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Enzian Theater, 1300 Orlando Ave., Maitland. Enzian will also have Eden Bar batched cocktails available for purchase on site when customers pick up their meals (no pre-orders).

The Enzian Theater is Central Florida’s only nonprofit, community-supported alternative cinema.

How to Order:

4 Rivers – Call 844-474-8377, reference “Enzian Pop-Up” and select from the following:

Four-Person Meal includes half rack of ribs, one pound of sliced brisket, one pound of pulled pork, one pound of smoked sausage, two pints of choice side (mac and cheese, green beans, collards, coleslaw, or corn), four pieces of cornbread, one pint of bread pudding, one pint of sauce

Two-Person Meal includes a half rack of ribs, half pound of sliced brisket, half pound of pulled pork, half pound of smoked sausage, four side cups of choice (mac and cheese, green beans, collards, coleslaw, or corn), two pieces of cornbread, two side cups of bread pudding, 8 ounces of sauce

Add-ons: lasagna, chicken enchilada casserole, broccoli and chicken casserole, and ziti and Italian sausage Family Meals in two-person ($10.99) and six-person ($25) options, served cold for future consumption

Agave Azul – Email eat@agaveazulwinterpark.com, reference “Enzian Pop-Up” and select from the following:

Carne Asada Pack for two or four people includes ancho rubbed carne asada steak, Mexican rice, refried beans, handmade corn tortillas, guacamole traditional, tomatillo Árbol salsa

Guajillo Citrus Chicken Pack for two or four people includes 24-hour guajillo marinated chicken, Mexican rice, refried beans, handmade corn tortillas, pico de gallo, serrano lime slaw, roasted habanero salsa

The Ravenous Pig – Email aubrey@theravenouspig.com, reference “Enzian Pop-Up” and select from the following: