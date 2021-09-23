Poodle placed in pillowcase and left in dumpster, authorities say

article

A poodle that was dropped into a dumpster is recovering under the care of Poodle and Pooch Rescue of Florida, according to Orange County Animal Services (OCAS).

Good Samaritans are credited with alerting authorities and saving the animal after an OCAS officer responded to their call bout possible cruelty.

"These good Samaritans had watched an unknown couple pull up to a dumpster and throw in a pillowcase with something moving in it. The reporters were unable to get tag information on the vehicle as it sped away," OCAS wrote in a Facebook post.

They ran to the dumpster and saw what appeared to be a small black poodle, with "unknown injuries," inside a pillowcase. The dog was transported to the OCAS facility for medical care, "still alive, but barely moving," the post read.

"Luckily, our friends at Poodle and Pooch Rescue of Florida were here picking up another one of our dogs, and without hesitation, they agreed to take this poor baby in," the agency wrote.

"So many times a day, OCAS is branded as the villain. We are told we do not do enough; we do not care for these animals, we are the bad guys. The truth is, there are bad people out there in the world who do not care for animals; people that see them as accessories, as toys, as disposable things. We do everything we can to help animals and keep them out of harm's way. But we can't do it alone."

Over the summer, another poodle was found hogtied with her mouth taped shut inside a plastic bag behind an Orlando business. Poodle and Pooch Rescue took in the dog, which they named Petal. The dog was rehabilitated and adopted earlier this month. The person who left Petal to die has not been found. The rescue is asking for anonymous tips to be sent to JusticeForPetal@gmail.com. You can read more about Petal here.

OCAS asks that if you witness what you believe may be a case of animal cruelty, or if you know anything about this particular case, you should contact law enforcement, or call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

