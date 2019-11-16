Polk County deputies search for stolen credit card suspect

article

Polk County deputies need your help to locate a suspect accused of stealing a man's credit card and racking up fraudulent charges.

Deputies say the transactions were made at four locations on October 17:

- 34th Street EZ Way Drive Thru in Winter Haven at 10:11 a.m.

- Walgreens – Havendale Blvd in Auburndale at 10:32 a.m.

- CVS – Magnolia Avenue in Auburndale at 10:49 a.m.

- Dollar General on Havendale Blvd in Auburndale at 10:57 a.m.

Deputies say the suspect purchased hundreds of dollars worth of gift cards with the stolen credit card.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kinsey at 863-297-1100, or to remain anonymous, call Heartland Crimestoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477).