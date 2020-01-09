Political committee for Governor Ron DeSantis tops $1.2 million in December

article

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ political committee continued piling up cash as it collected more than $1.2 million in contributions last month, according to a newly filed finance report.

The committee Friends of Ron DeSantis collected $1,242,269 during the month, while spending $21,899.

It had about $5.27 million in cash on hand as of Dec. 31. The report posted Thursday on the state Division of Elections website showed the committee receiving large contributions from across Florida and from other states.

Examples included $50,000 from UnitedHealth Group Inc.; $25,000 from Charter Communications; $25,000 from Caremark Rx, Inc.; $25,000 from the Racetrac petroleum company; and $25,000 from Duke Energy Florida.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.