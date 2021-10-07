Police: Woman dead, man injured at Holly Hill shooting range in apparent suicide pact

Police officers in Holly Hill are investigating a fatal incident at a shooting range.

According to detectives, a man and woman showed up at the Hot Shot Shooting Range, at 1873 N. Nova Road, just after 5 p.m. for a gun course. The two had rented a gun, according to police.

Investigators said the couple placed their heads together and the man pulled the trigger, according to witnesses. The woman died but the man was taken to an area hospital still alive.

According to the police chief, this does not appear to be a typical murder-suicide attempt as the two were witnessed embracing and kissing before the incident. He explained that it appeared to be a suicide pact or sorts, as the two positioned themselves in such a way that a single bullet was fired.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

