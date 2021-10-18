Police: Woman dead after Winter Garden shooting

article

A woman is dead after being shot in Winter Garden, police said.

The Winter Garden Police Department said that officers responded to a vacant lot on South Woodland Street at about 1:30 a.m. Monday.

They said that a woman was located upon arrival with gunshot wounds. She was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

Investigators have since identified the woman as 37-year-old Bowonna S. Rodger from Orlando.

