Police: Woman critically hurt after being shot in Oviedo road rage incident, suspect arrested

article

A woman is critically hurt after police said she was shot during a suspected road rage incident in Oviedo Tuesday evening, according to police. Authorities said they arrested the alleged gunman, 22-year-old Keegan Johnson, early Wednesday morning, a police report stated.

Officers responded to the shooting shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Alafaya Trail and Alexandria Boulevard, and found the 41-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her torso. She was taken to a local hospital, and as of Wednesday morning, she is in stable condition.

According to witnesses and cell phone video, police said the woman was driving South on Alafaya Trail and stopped at the intersection of Mitchell Hammock Road for a red light, when another vehicle, that Johnson was a passenger of, approached from behind, and "began aggressively honking its horn."

MORE NEWS: Disney employees backing out of home buying, costing realtors big time

When the light turned green, both vehicles continued south to the intersection of Alexandria Boulevard, where both vehicles came to a stop at a red light beside each other.

While at the light, authorities said both parties got into an argument, and the woman reportedly exited her vehicle, in which Johnson, and the driver of the vehicle he was in, began throwing water bottles toward her, but missed.

Oviedo police said the woman walked to their vehicle, and the driver threw a beverage at her, hitting her. At that point, the woman picked up the can and threw the can back into their vehicle through the passenger side window, and Johnson allegedly fired two rounds at her, hitting her once in the torso.

STORY: Arrest made in connection to 19-year-old's shooting death in Daytona Beach

Police said both the driver and Johnson drove off and were found by officers in the area of Chapman Road and Rawlson Lane.

Johnson told police that the woman had started to hit him after she threw the can back into their vehicle, but that didn't match what was caught on video or witness statements.

Johnson was arrested and faces attempted homicide and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon charges.

ROCKET LAUNCH: SpaceX, ULA have launches this week from Florida: How to watch

Oviedo police are expected to hold a news conference about the incident at 3 p.m. FOX 35 News will stream it live when it begins.