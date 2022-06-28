SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to launch SES 22 satellite into space Wednesday: How to watch

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a SES 22 communications satellite into space on Wednesday, which will provide C-band television and data services in the United States.

The rocket is set to lift off at 5:04 p.m. from Cape Canaveral, Florida, with a launch window open until 7:13 p.m.

Forecasters say weather conditions are 80% favorable.

FOX 35 News will stream the launch live when it begins in the above video player and on FOX 35 News' YouTube page.