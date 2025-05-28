Waterspout spins through Waterford Lakes as lightning strikes nearby home

The Brief A waterspout and lightning strike hit Waterford Lakes on Monday evening. At least one home was damaged, but no injuries were reported. Officials stress storm season preparedness and safety.



A waterspout spun across a neighborhood pond in Waterford Lakes on Monday evening as severe weather barreled through Orange County, damaging a home and rattling residents.

What we know:

On Monday evening, a waterspout spun across a pond in the Waterford Lakes neighborhood in Orange County as severe storms swept through the region.

Resident Deseret Shearer captured the sudden, fast-forming phenomenon on video as strong winds stirred trees and shifted directions. Shortly afterward, a lightning strike hit a home nearby, damaging its roof and fence. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released an estimate of the damage to the affected homes. It’s also unclear how many homes in the area are equipped with lightning protection systems or whether the house that was struck had one installed.

The backstory:

Central Florida is entering the peak of its storm season, with residents frequently experiencing powerful weather events such as thunderstorms, waterspouts, and lightning strikes. Officials say preparation is key, as incidents like Monday's storm can escalate quickly and unexpectedly.

What they're saying:

Video captured by resident Deseret Shearer shows the twisting column of air forming rapidly over the water behind her home as tree branches swayed and winds shifted direction.

"It formed really quick and it disappeared really quick," said Shearer, who filmed the waterspout. "I was really intrigued and interested so I wanted to film it and as it formed better and got closer and closer, I was like, ‘Oh, I guess I should probably, like, go inside!’"

While the waterspout eventually dissipated, lightning struck a home just across the street. Kenneth Friend Jr., of Jasper Thompson Lightning Protection, explained how you can protect your home from lightning by installing a lighting rod.

"We take the direct current from a lightning strike, and we get it into the ground, and we stop the structure from catching on fire, loss of life, or structural damage."

What you can do:

Emergency crews emphasized that preparation remains the most reliable defense. If a home is struck, officials say residents should evacuate and call 911 immediately. As the region enters the height of storm season, authorities are urging residents to take lightning threats seriously.

