Police warn drivers of people using power tools to steal gas from tanks

With gas prices skyrocketing across the country, police say thieves are going to desperate measures to steal your gas so they don't have to pay the high prices at the pumps.

The Everett Police Department put out a warning to drivers that some thieves are using power tools to drill a hole in your gas tank and steal your fuel!

"With the sharp and fast rise of price at the gas pumps we are seeing an increase in gas theft. While some thieves use rubber hoses to siphon fuel out, we are seeing modern day thieves use power tools to drill a hole in the gas tank and steal fuel," the posts reads.

Police recommended that residents park their vehicles in a garage or well-lit and high traveled area to help deter would-be thieves.

According to AAA on Friday, the national average for a regular gallon of gas is up to $4.33. Florida has now topped the national average price, rising to $4.37.

