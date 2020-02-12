Police warn Clermont residents of electricity tax scam

article

Police in Clermont are warning citizens of a new scam.

The Clermont Police Department tweeted on Wednesday that citizens have received calls in regards to a Lake County electricity tax increase. The caller does not try to set up home appointments and does not provide a company name.

They said that this is a scam. They advise that you do not provide them with any information and do not let them make a home appointment.

