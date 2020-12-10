Police: UF student fatally struck while crossing Gainesville street

article

A University of Florida (UF) student crossing a Gainesville street was killed on Wednesday by a moving vehicle.

The Gainesville Police Department said that the incident happened on West University Avenue at approximately 10:49 p.m. on Wednesday. A pedestrian was crossing the street when a vehicle struck the person.

They said that paramedics pronounced the pedestrian, who was identified as a University of Florida student, dead at the scene.

The vehicle was reportedly described as a BMW sedan and was last seen traveling northbound on Northwest 20th Drive.

Those with any information on this incident is asked to contact Officer Page at 352-393-7744.